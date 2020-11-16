Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.82. The company had a trading volume of 172,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,007,349. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

