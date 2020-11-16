Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in PayPal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.44. 168,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,955,143. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $215.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $221.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.90, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at $14,264,409. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total transaction of $4,955,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,311,701.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,206 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,670. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

