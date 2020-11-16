Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 377,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.70 on Monday, reaching $115.96. 117,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,723. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

