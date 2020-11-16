Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 11,851 Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.25. The stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,594. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $197.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.