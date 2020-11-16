Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 13,916 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,161. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.27. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $146.60.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

