Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 13,979 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 44,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 756,849 shares of company stock worth $2,916,197 and sold 51,717 shares worth $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.19. 54,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,205. The company has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.22 and a 200 day moving average of $156.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.28.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

