Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 14,183 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.09. 2,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,759. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.21 and its 200 day moving average is $110.62. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

