Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 18,111 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,886,000 after buying an additional 5,752,798 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 761.3% during the second quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 117,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 103,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.96. 117,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,723. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

