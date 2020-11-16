Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 241,688 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 241,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 176,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 113,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,232,367. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

