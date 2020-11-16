Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 261,796 Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 261,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 100,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 170,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 16,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,899. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $8.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

