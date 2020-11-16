Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 35,239 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $13,450,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 567.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,671,000 after buying an additional 330,199 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 90,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.12. The company had a trading volume of 143,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,606. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

