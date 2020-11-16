Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 67,708 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 512.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,195,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,834,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 301.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 346,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 260,256 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 94,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 37,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,078,042. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $22.92.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.