Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.97. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,950. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

