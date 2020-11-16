Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 452.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.9% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.44. 7,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,309. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.29 and its 200-day moving average is $151.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $178.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.