Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $1.53 Million in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,478,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 974,466 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,554,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,258,000 after purchasing an additional 514,907 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 268,101 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,355,000 after purchasing an additional 264,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,803,000 after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,426.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $102.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,561. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

