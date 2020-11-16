Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,915 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,433,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959,290 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth about $179,589,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 225.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock worth $130,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,790 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9,165.5% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth about $39,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.09. 384,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,253,727. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUV. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

