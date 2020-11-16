Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Twitter by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 200,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Twitter by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $92,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,300 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $130,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $486,771.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,428 shares of company stock worth $4,523,310. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 102,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,845,492. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

