Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 187.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 76,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,951 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 18.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,684,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 54,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,219. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.24. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

