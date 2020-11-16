Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 134,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 39.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 47,833 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 11.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DMO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.59. 3,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,262. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

