Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 58.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,427,000 after acquiring an additional 732,388 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of VXF traded up $1.80 on Monday, hitting $146.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,161. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.19 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.27.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

