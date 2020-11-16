Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 261,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 1.04% of Franklin Universal Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 17.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 100,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 170,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,816 shares during the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Universal Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,899. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

