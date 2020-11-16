Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 760,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,673,703. The stock has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.