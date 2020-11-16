Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $1.84 Million in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.94. 2,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,894. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.81.

