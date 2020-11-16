Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $308,000. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,766. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.30 and its 200 day moving average is $213.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $247.78.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

