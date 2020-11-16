Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $2.32 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded up $3.52 on Monday, hitting $222.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.28 and its 200-day moving average is $199.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GS. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

