Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $2.51 Million in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Duke Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 512,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,430,000 after buying an additional 65,716 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 39,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.20. The company had a trading volume of 47,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.24. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.79.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

