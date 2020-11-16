Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $2.64 Million in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,330.00.

In other news, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,551,631.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total transaction of $5,006,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,505 shares of company stock worth $37,678,550. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO traded up $3.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,159.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,378. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,158.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,147.94. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

