Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $2 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,077 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $5.04 on Monday, reaching $464.30. The company had a trading volume of 34,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $483.54 and its 200-day moving average is $442.58.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.12, for a total value of $234,643.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,163.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,776 shares of company stock worth $13,924,672 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

