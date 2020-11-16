Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $69.85. 15,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,899. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $65.69 and a one year high of $70.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

