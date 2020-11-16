Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 83,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.82. The stock had a trading volume of 172,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,007,349. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85.

