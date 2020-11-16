Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

CCI stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.96. 26,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,079. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 105.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.28. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

