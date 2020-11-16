Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $2,976,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,026. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day moving average of $89.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

