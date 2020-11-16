Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $9.22 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,000. The Home Depot makes up 0.8% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 99.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after buying an additional 1,577,704 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,716,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 86.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $379,444,000 after buying an additional 700,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 11.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,067,000 after buying an additional 607,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $279.32. 68,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,812,323. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.69. The company has a market cap of $298.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold 105,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,883 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.