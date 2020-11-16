Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Brookfield Property REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,574,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,873,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,942,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,823,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Brookfield Property REIT news, Director Ric Clark sold 222,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $3,463,380.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPYU traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

BPYU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Property REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookfield Property REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

