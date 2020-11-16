Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth about $305,725,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 91.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,957 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 430.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,038,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,774,000 after purchasing an additional 842,770 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth about $44,926,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth about $37,519,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCI traded down $2.05 on Monday, hitting $165.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,079. The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 105.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.82.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

