Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.96. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,218. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.56. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.