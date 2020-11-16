Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 212.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,668,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,811 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,322,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 687,184 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $87,960,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 539.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 613,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,516,000 after buying an additional 517,308 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $79,466,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $157.75. The company had a trading volume of 126,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,904,290. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $135.38 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.80.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

