Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,540,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,503,000 after purchasing an additional 167,872 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $355,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 144.0% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.90. The company had a trading volume of 40,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,935. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.16. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

