Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,540,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,503,000 after acquiring an additional 167,872 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $2.30 on Monday, hitting $105.90. The stock had a trading volume of 40,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,935. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.16.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

