Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Square by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $177.20. The company had a trading volume of 109,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,570,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.79 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $201.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.10 and a 200-day moving average of $130.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $29,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,446 shares in the company, valued at $41,858,216.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total transaction of $446,710.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,202,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 781,819 shares of company stock worth $130,561,974. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

