Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 28,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,990 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 152.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. TheStreet raised The Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.39. The stock had a trading volume of 37,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,254. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.29. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

