Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,113,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 336,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,637,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 769,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,516,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,561. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

