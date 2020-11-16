Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.89. The company had a trading volume of 857,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,805,898. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average of $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.33. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $94.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. 140166 increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,705,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,898,250 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

