Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 44.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 223.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLIR. Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.10. 11,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. FLIR Systems’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

