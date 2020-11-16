Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Square by 376.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 251,314 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. CSFB increased their target price on Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Square from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.85.

NYSE SQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,570,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.00. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $201.33. The stock has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 285.79 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $18,911,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,456,949.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $1,413,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,322,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 781,819 shares of company stock worth $130,561,974 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.