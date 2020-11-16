Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,474 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.4% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.33. 52,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,672,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.97. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

