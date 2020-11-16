Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,872,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,631,000 after buying an additional 60,732 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 81.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,308,000 after buying an additional 2,440,555 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 85.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Waste Management by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,609,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,329,000 after purchasing an additional 298,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Waste Management by 10.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,481,000 after purchasing an additional 302,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $122.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,965. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.74 and its 200 day moving average is $108.91.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $3,036,753.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,947,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,326 shares of company stock worth $8,323,999. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

