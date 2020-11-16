Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 106,811 Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 106,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Timberland Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSBK traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.11. 211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,929. The company has a market capitalization of $186.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $31.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Timberland Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

