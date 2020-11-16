Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 15,857 Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1,218.4% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.29.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,302. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $120.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.63.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

