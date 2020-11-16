Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLIR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.10. 11,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,286. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.55. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. FLIR Systems’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

